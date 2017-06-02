At least five killed, another 300000 evacuated as Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh

Almost 300,000 people were evacuated from south coastal areas of Bangladesh Monday night as a cyclone dubbed Mora was forecast to make landfall Tuesday morning local time, authorities in Dhaka said.

Mora struck the island of Saint Martin and Teknaf in the coastal Bangladeshi district of Cox’s Bazar, where officials said on Tuesday about 200,000 people were evacuated to shelters.

The cyclone is believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar.

Some of the worst damage affected the 300,000 Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar who have fled ethnic violence by extremist Buddhists and a heavy-handed crackdown by the country’s military. “Some people were injured, but no-one is dead”, Mr Salam added.

Impoverished Bangladesh, hit by cyclones every year, warned that some coastal areas were “likely to be inundated by a storm surge of four to five feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters)” above normal because of approaching Cyclone Mora.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the cyclone centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls, it said.

State lawmaker U Oo Than Naing (Arakan National Party, Rathedaung-1) said officials had received word of several buildings destroyed by the cyclone on the western side of the Mayu River.

The cyclone, Mora, with a wind speed of maximum 135 kilometers per hour, crossed the tourist district of Cox’s Bazar and the port city of Chittagong in the morning leaving a trail of destruction on its path.

Cox’s Bazar district administration said some 538 shelters were ready to accommodate more than 500,000 people.

Omar Farukh, another community leader in Kutapalong camp, said conditions were dire: “Now we are in the open air”.

Shamsul Alam, a Rohingya community leader, said nearly all the 10,000 thatched huts in the Balukhali and Kutupalong camps had been destroyed in the storm.

A number of houses were also damaged in western Myanmar.

Cox’s Bazar has for years been home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a stateless minority.

Many are seeking shelter anywhere they can find it, as more than 90 people remain missing.

Flash floods and torrential rain led to landslides in hilly areas, which caused most of the casualties.

“But this time we are more prepared”, said disaster management authority spokesman Abul Hashim.

Cyclone Mora has hit Bangladesh, lashing the country’s south-eastern coast with heavy rain and winds.