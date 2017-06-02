Atlantic hurricane season starts Thursday

June 1 marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will continue through November 30.

11-17 named storms, of which 5-9 could become hurricanes. NOAA predicted five storms will become hurricanes and two storms will turn into major hurricanes.

In a few hours, the hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin will officially open with a prediction of an above normal season.

News 2 pulled data from 2005 to 2016 from NOAA. “It would be wise for us to prepare for this and every hurricane season”.

High-resolution hurricane model upgrades also are expected to provide “much improved” forecast guidance this year, said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Weather Service. An average season produces three major hurricanes, six hurricanes and 12 named storms.

Early signs of an active season are already evident. This counts as an accurate forecast.

How are the predictions made? The remaining list of names for the 2017 season is as follows: Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.

And second is a reduced potential for the development and strengthening of El Niño later this summer. Do we have one of those setting up?

Should you pay attention to the forecasts?

Dr. Benjamin Friedman-NOAA says, “while rare, it’s not unheard of to have these preseason storms”.

“It only takes one storm to make a difference”, he said. Last year, Hurricane Matthew caused a tremendous amount of inland flooding in parts of the Carolinas. Texas and Florida have the greatest state-level threat, due to their long coastal areas, while the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach corridor has the greatest metro-level threat.

“With hurricane preparedness we’re always telling people to click on ready.gov”, Bell said.

Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Is there another story you’d like us to VERIFY?