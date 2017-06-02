Audi A8 to feature 48-volt mild-hybrid system

Set to launch on July 11 in Barcelona, the brand new Audi A8 will feature a 48-volt “mild-hybrid” system to improve fuel economy.

In his interview with Autonews, Alexander Kruse, Audi’s head of mild hybrid systems, also revealed that the A8 would be able to cast with the engine shut off for up to 45 seconds at speeds of 30km/h to 160km/h (19mph to 99mph).

The A8 will feature a 48-volt battery and a belt driven alternator.

That energy can, in turn, be dumped back to the wheels in the form of 12 kilowatts and 60 Newton meters of torque. Thus, the 48-volt system can help reduce consumption of a V-6 gasoline engine by up to 0.7 liters per 100 km in the New European Driving Cycle, Audi said.

The 12-volt battery will still have a place in these vehicles, but it’ll be used for powering ancillary systems, and a separate starter will be included for cold starts.

Audi will join other European automakers, including Mercedes-Benz and Renault which have both introduced 48 volt systems on some models. The system will also feature energy-regenerative brakes, additional acceleration and engine shut-off during coasting, according to a new report in Automotive News. When it’s time to accelerate, the target speed is reached with the help of the electric battery.

The A8’s drive management system also taps into the car’s various sensors, cameras and onboard systems to ensure the best possible efficiency, whether it is recovery of energy during deceleration or coasting. The more powerful unit assists the internal combustion engine, for example when moving off the line or under high-load situations. Two spokesmen for Audi’s US operations confirmed to Cars.com today that the A8 would have a 48-volt system. The next-generation A6 and A7 will adopt the technology, but smaller models like the A3 will not use the same battery, instead adopting a lighter, more conventional hybrid setup. In another effort to reduce fuel consumption in the A8, Audi is working on cylinder-on-demand technology as well.