Australia set revised 235 to win against New Zealand

The second match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between Australia and New Zealand was put to halt due to rain after 9.3 overs.

John Hastings – who has plenty of English county experience – was chosen over paceman James Pattinson.

Williamson underscored his status as one of the players to watch in this tournament, easing into his 97-ball 100 before splattering Australia’s much-feared pace attack around Edgbaston with an array of shots.

New Zealand wobbled late on, with Broom (14), James Neesham (6) and Corey Anderson (8) going cheaply.

“It has taken a few guys a little bit of time just to bring their games back down a level and not try and overhit the ball, particularly here in England where the outfield is so fast”.

Milne then struck twice in quick time, removing Finch and Moises Henriques to derail Australia’s chase before heavens opened up for the third time in the match with the Aussies in a spot of bother at 53 for three in nine overs.

“I now feel that because I’m a couple of years older, and because I had a full off-season at pretty low intensity, my body was a bit more hardened than it used to be when I did come back”, Cummins explained.

Left-arm fast bowler Starc, arguably the world´s leading ´yorker´ bowler, has recovered from a foot injury that cut short his tour of India.

Australia’s Chris Lynn and Steve Smith during their practice session.

After New Zealand scored 291 off 45 overs, thanks to a Kane Williamson century, Australia’s target was revised to 235 off 33 overs, a run rate of 7.12.

Although Australia have won nine out of their last 10 encounters against New Zealand, they can not afford to take their rivals lightly.

Blackcaps pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult are proven performers in England, but Southee said ahead of the tournament: “We know the conditions, but you can´t rely on that”.

This latest trans-Tasman clash takes place against the backdrop of a bitter pay dispute between Cricket Australia and their players. And for us, our focus is on this tournament, and it needs to be, because we’re coming up against some good opposition.

“You need to be switched on the whole time”.

Placed in Group A alongside New Zealand, Bangladesh and England, the reigning World Cup champions face the hard task of adjusting fast to the demands of the 50-over version of the game and to the conditions in England as they try to win the Trophy for a record third time.

– Australia have not won an ODI at Edgbaston since 1993, since then they’ve lost two, tied one and seen four games not-completed.