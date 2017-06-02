Australia unlikely to pick full pace quartet against New Zealand – Steve Smith

New Zealand beat Australia in a thrilling pool match in Auckland at the 2015 World Cup only to lose to their trans-Tasman rivals in the final in Melbourne.

“For us, we’re focusing on this tournament”, the captain Steven Smith said in Birmingham ahead of Australia’s opening match against New Zealand.

Only 9.3 overs were possible before the covers came on, during which Australia prised out Black Caps opener Martin Guptill for a lively 26 after being sent into the field first. In English conditions that may offer some swing, New Zealand’s attack could prove a handful, although Australia’s pace group led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will be equally challenging.

Ronchi was home when David Warner hit direct early on but would have been gone for 17 had wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taken the stumps cleanly just before the rain delay. “These are the big tournaments and the ones you really want to win”, he said. “My focus is on that and I’ll let the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) handle everything else outside of that”, he added.

“They’ve got some good new ball bowlers who can swing around and if there’s a bit there, we’ll have to be quite watchful”. I don’t think we will end up going with the four big quicks.

Australia captain Steve Smith said they preferred to bowl first, but they wouldn’t put out their four quicks.

“We’re right behind (the CA) and what they are trying to do for the players and as partners of the game as well”.

“If it’s a nice sunny day then it’s probably going to be good for batting, and if there’s a bit of cloud about then perhaps the ball might be able to shift in the air a little bit and get a bit of assistance off the wicket”, Smith said.

“Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions. So when you get out in the middle, things seem a little bit easier, and hopefully it shows when we bat”.

Whether Glenn Maxwell or Chris Lynn is given the nod for the remaining batting spot is the main outstanding query.

Asked if winning the Champions Trophy would bolster the players cause, Smith said: “I think, if we win, nearly certainly it would be really good for the playing group”.

Stoinis injured his shoulder while representing Kings XI Punjab in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). It’s obviously slightly different conditions here to New Zealand, different ground, different circumstances.

With a couple of high quality pace bowling all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis and John Hastings in their ranks, the Australia bowling line=up could prove hard to handle in the swing friendly English conditions.

“He actually felt just as quick as some of the other quicks, to be honest, in the nets”.

Moises Henriques will play his first one-day global since August.

“It takes a little bit of time”.

“It takes a bit of time, (to adjust) we’ve been playing a lot of white ball cricket, which helps”.

New Zealand’s preparation has included a tri-series in Ireland, where they lost one of their two games against Bangladesh.