Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Scores Champions Trophy 2017

Expected playing XI:Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith (C), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

They have struggled outside of Asia though failing to win a single match on their tour of New Zealand at the turn of the year. Competing against 7 best teams in a tight tournament of this quality, New Zealand will need to bring their A game to the table. It’s obviously slightly different conditions here to New Zealand, different ground, different circumstances.

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Josh Hazlewood represent the fastest, most imposing seam unit in the competition and they are well fancied to wreak havoc in the tournament.

“(Marcus) Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions.

“We’re backing what the ACA (Australian Cricketers’ Association) is doing back home”. India’s threatened boycott of the event did not come to pass and they are scheduled to host the tournament in 2021, but the potential advent of a 13-team ODI League in 2019 could yet see the Champions Trophy consigned to history.

On Friday, however, they meet on neutral territory, launching their Champions Trophy campaigns at Edgbaston.

Early indications appear to be that we are set for a high scoring tournament but Australia have a group of men who will be looking to do some damage with the ball.

Blacks pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult are proven performers in England, but Southee said: “We know the conditions, but you can’t rely on that”.

New Zealand beat Australia 2-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee series in February, which Smith sat out. Certainly his recent ODI form is encouraging for the Australians – in the past 12 months he has made 1409 ODI runs with eight centuries. And how do they balance that attack, with so many allrounders and frontline bowling options?

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi (w), James Neesham, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne. There is the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm on Friday.

“If it’s a nice sunny day then it’s probably going to be good for batting, and if there’s a bit of cloud about then perhaps the ball might be able to shift in the air a little bit and get a bit of assistance off the wicket”.

Now Australia hope they have a potent quartet of their own, with coach Darren Lehmann saying: “It would be great to see them go at it and see how they go”.

