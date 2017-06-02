Authorities find bomb-making workshop in Manchester terrorist’s home

Akran Ramadan, who is a member of the Libyan community in south Manchester, said he acknowledged that Abedi had been added on a “watch list” following the mosque ban.

British security and law enforcement officials were reviewing whether other sensitive information involving the investigation should be shared, according to one official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the ongoing investigation.

British police arrested two more people and searched a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the concert bombing that left 22 people dead, as British authorities complained bitterly Thursday about investigation leaks by US officials. His older brother, 23-year-old Ismail, was arrested by Manchester police on Tuesday.

British police and security services are also upset that the name of British bomber Salman Abedi was apparently leaked by USA officials and published while police in Britain were withholding the name for operational security. While Home Secretary Amber Rudd said he was on the radar of the intelligence service “up to a point”, it was not clear how much attention officials had paid to his activities and whether authorities could have stopped him.

“I heard the news that they are suspecting he was the bomber”.

Manchester police halted their sharing of investigative information with the US through most of Thursday until receiving fresh assurance there would be an end to leaks to the media.

Speaking after a meeting of the government’s crisis committee, May said “the public should remain vigilant”.

Greater manchester Police indicated that information will no longer be shared with United States counterparts as the force described the eight men who remain in custody as “significant” arrests in their “fast-moving investigation”.

“When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families”, he continued.

In Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square, where a sea of floral tributes grew by the hour, a crowd sang the hometown band Oasis’ song “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the casualties have been treated, and was filmed chatting with a girl lying injured on a ward.

It’s the first time that Grande has spoken out since Monday’s suicide bombing that killed 22 people. The National Health Service said 75 people were hospitalized. Officers also raided a property in the city’s Moss Side neighborhood early Thursday and carried out a controlled explosion.

Abedi triggered the suicide bomb Monday night at Manchester Arena. Citing unnamed federal security sources, Focus reports that Salman Abedi twice flew from a German airport in recent years and wasn’t on any worldwide watch list.

“He was glorifying terrorism”, Shafiq told The Associated Press. It says he previously flew from Frankfurt to Britain in 2015. The piece said the analysis was based on “evidence photographed and collected at the crime scene and distributed by British authorities”.

That assertion clashed with information provided to Libyan authorities by Abedi’s brother Hashim and his mother, who was also brought in for questioning in Tripoli.

Grande cancelled concerts that were to take place Thursday and Friday in London, and in several other sites in Europe.