Average connection speeds globally up 15 per cent year on year

Among all users in the US, just one in five had connection speed of at least 25 Mbps, above the global average of 12% but half the rate in South Korea, according to Akamai.

The global average peak connection speed has increased by 28 per cent year over year in the first quarter of 2017 to 44.6 Mbps. Among the qualifying surveyed countries, 37 had an average mobile connection speed at or exceeding the 10 Mbps broadband threshold, up from 30 in the previous quarter, while 70 achieved average speeds at or above the 4 Mbps broadband level, up from 58.

“Historically, this demographic has always been the early adopters of new technology, and factors such as the growth of smartphone adoption and affordable data plans, stand in Malaysia ” s favour towards driving an Internet economy”, it added.

India ranked 89 globally with an Average Connection Speed (IPv4) of 6.5 Mbps, marking an 87 percent YoY change.

The average USA broadband speed was 18.7 Mbps in the first quarter of 2017, according to the latest Akamai State of the Internet report released today. The country had the fastest average connection speed at 26 Mbps (again), followed by Germany with 24.1 Mbps.

South Korea had topped the chart with an average speeds of 28.6Mbps. The top 10 list is mostly represented by Scandinavian and Asian countries, with the USA rounding out the top 10 with 18.7 Mbps to be the only country that doesn’t fall into either geography.

While Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) has neared its halfway point, with 5 million premises now able to order a service across its 25Mbps minimum speed standard, the nation also ranked poorly in terms of high-speed broadband adoption. Based on traffic data collected by Ericsson, the volume of global mobile data traffic grew by almost 12 percent over the previous quarter, Akamai says.

Akamai made note of Telstra launching its 1Gbps 4G service in January as partially driving these high speeds. According to the report, this is due to a growing desire for more data and demand for better quality networks and larger mobile data plans. Hong Kong has a strong showing, at 21.9Mbps.