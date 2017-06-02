Baidu in self-driving vehicle tech tie-ups with Bosch, Continental

Chinese Internet company Baidu announced two separate partnership deals on Thursday with top German auto suppliers Robert Bosch and Continental AG to co-develop autonomous driving technology and smart mobility services. Both partners, it added, aim to develop technologies, products and business models that provide effective solutions for automated driving, connected vehicles and intelligent mobility services.

Under the agreement, Continental and Baidu will explore collaboration in fields such as sensor systems and software for advanced driver assistance systems, applications for Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence, cyber security and connected cars, as well as road tests, data collection and analysis for automated driving technology. Through this cooperation between Baidu and Continental, leading AI technology from China and world-class automotive manufacturing technology from Germany will be integrated to advance the development of automated driving. Moreover, Bosch and Baidu will provide their technical expertise to support the drafting of legislation relating to automated driving in China. Baidu has been involved in R&D related to automated driving technology since 2013.

In April 2017, Bosch established partnerships with leading Chinese map providers, including Baidu, to cooperate on HD maps for automated driving, and to jointly introduce the “Bosch Road Signature” as an accurate localization service in China. Today, some 3,000 Bosch engineers are working on automated driving worldwide.

The in-depth cooperation between Baidu and Bosch will give the Chinese automotive industry a voice in the development of core technologies of automated driving, including obstacle detection, cooperative control and intelligent decision-making. The collaboration will further progress the development of intelligent mobility around the world. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is Baidu’s core competency, and Bosch is a leading technology and service provider. Following Germany, the USA, and Japan, Bosch is now also testing automated driving in China. Under the strategic guidance of “Made in China 2025” and “German Industry 4.0”, Baidu seeks to proactively explore innovative cooperation with the German automobile industry. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transport.