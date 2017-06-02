Bainimarama Disappointed, Trump Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Agreement

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations.

Mexican ministers said the world had a “moral imperative” to live up to the commitments made in the Paris climate pact, while Brazil’s foreign ministry said it was concerned and disappointed by Washington’s move. He added that the Paris Accord “is very unfair, at the highest level” to the United States.

“This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change“, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. But Trump said the accord would “undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risk, and put us at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world”. For eight years the Obama White House waged a war on American energy producers, and they characteristically overstepped their authority by unilaterally entering into this agreement. “The Paris agreement would have destroyed $3 trillion in American GDP and killed 6.5 million industrial sector jobs by 2040, while even EPA’s own models conclude that it will have a negligible impact on global temperatures”. “I can get back to you”.

Musk and Iger were among 19 executives serving on Trump’s business advisory council.

The agreement – an ambitious plan to combat, control and adapt to climate change – is largely viewed as a last-ditch effort to shield Earth from the devastating effects of global warming. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”, General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said on Twitter. It has overtaken the U.S.in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources. Hundreds of companies had lobbied the Trump administration to remain in the agreement.

Democrats blasted the president’s move.

At home, USA mayors and governors also lashed out, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who took issue with Trump’s invocation of his city. The United States is already a leader in reducing Carbon dioxide emissions, and producing clean energy.

Trump stressed that withdrawal from the climate agreement fulfilled one of his major campaign promises during last year’s political campaign.

Of the 8,688 species of animals and plants listed as “threatened” on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, 19 percent – 1,688 species – have been negatively affected by climate change.

Trump’s announcement comes less than 18 months after the historic climate pact was adopted in the French capital, the fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Obama’s leadership.

It has lent its backing to a carbon price to help curb emissions, invested in carbon capture and storage technology to sequester emissions produced by burning fossil fuel and says it regularly updates its portfolio to assess its sustainability.

Leading climate scientists say the emissions trap heat in the atmosphere and have caused a warming planet, sea level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.

When questioned prior to the U.S. withdrawal Thursday, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described climate change as a global challenge that no one country can ignore. They described it as a coalition that will convene US states committed to upholding the Paris Climate agreement.

Supporters of the accord, including some leading USA business figures, called Trump’s move a blow to worldwide efforts to tackle dangers for the planet posed by global warming. On Thursday, he not only called the Paris accord a bad deal, he declared its rejection to be “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”. Almost 200 countries joined the landmark deal forged under Trump’s predecessor.