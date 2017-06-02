Bale not ‘100 per cent’ fit for final

“I’m happy to play for Real Madrid but I do miss England sometimes because I had unbelievable memories there that I just can’t turn off”.

He is not wrong about the goals: No Champions League final has ended goalless since Milan beat Juve on penalties in 2003.

Despite being Real Madrid most consistent and all-time top scorer since his arrival from the Theatre of Dreams, Ronaldo has been on the receiving end of jeers and whistles every time he has failed to live up tho their lofty expectations.

As well as possibly becoming the oldest player to ever win the Champions League, courtesy of victory over Real Madrid on Saturday, Buffon could also become the first goalkeeper since Lev Yashin in 1963 to be officially crowned the world’s best player.

If he does leave this summer it’s possible his final involvement will be in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Zidane had been part of two title-winning teams in his opening two years at the club, but his last three years brought only the obscure UEFA Intertoto Cup.

“Obviously any surgery is hard, but in the middle of a season is always that bit more hard”.

Only Arsenal, in 2005-06, reached the final in more miserly fashion, conceding two goals before falling at the final hurdle against Barcelona. But that’s not to say I don’t like to play in a 4-3-3 because I do other movements and take up different positions.

Huge odds on Juventus or Real Madrid to winWhy do Juventus choke in finals?

But let’s not be too downcast and I do predict some goals on the evening which leads me to a first financial interest.

That claim is borne out by Juventus’s performances in Europe this season.

“The final is won by scoring goals”.

Barzagli, still a domineering centre-back at 36, was only required as a late substitute in each match as Barcelona suffered 180 goalless minutes in the quarters.

“(Bale’s) won a lot of things, helped Wales be more successful than they’ve been in a long time, and he’s playing for one of the giants of world football, so he’s right up there, and still in his prime. Ronaldo has sat out four of the side’s previous nine games and is looking fresh. Year on year he tries to develop the team and think that’s an important factor behind our success.