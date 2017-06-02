Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Receives Media Impact Score of

Banco Bradesco earned a daily sentiment score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale.

07/13/2015 – Banco Bradesco Sa was upgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Sterne Agee.

The company has mean EPS estimate of 0.22 reported by 4 number of analyst for the quarter ending Current Qtr.(Jun2017). The stock increased 1.48% or $0.12 on May 31, reaching $8.25. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 9.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA during the first quarter worth about $109,000. The last session’s volume of 17.08 million shares was lower than its average volume of 17.35 million shares.

07/15/2014 – Banco Bradesco Sa was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Zacks. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. closed its last trading session at $8.6 with the loss of -1.4%. The stock exchanged hands 17.08 Million shares versus average trading capacity of 14.27 Million shares, yielding a market cap of $50.05 Billion.

Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) 52-week high price stands at $10.37 and low price stands at $5.36, its price distance from 52-week high is -18.51% while its distance from 52-week low price is 57.66%. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD) on Monday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth. Banco Bradesco SA had 9 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter.

04/27/2016 – Banco Bradesco Sa had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th.

Investors who are keeping close eye on BancoBradesco S.A. (BBD) stock; watched recent volatility movements, they can see that shares have been recorded at 2.61% for the week, and 2.70% for the last month. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Scotia Capital initiated Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE:BBD) on Tuesday, March 15 with “Underperform” rating.

Banco Bradesco S A now has $50.19B valuation. The Bank offers a range of banking and financial products and services in Brazil and overseas to individuals, large, mid-sized and small companies, and local and worldwide corporations and institutions.