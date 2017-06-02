BC NDP and Green Party intend to form minority government

However, he hoped the parties could all work together.

NDP and Green MLAs met at the B.C. legislature Tuesday to sign the agreement, to be forwarded with a letter to Lt. Governor Judith Guichon this week asking for consideration of their status to govern.

With either the B.C. Liberals or the NDP in charge, the government would be within a single vote of defeat.

The 10-page document also outlines banning corporate and union donations and contributions from non-B.C. residents.

The agreement also calls for restoring funding to education, health care and a referendum on a proportional representation voting system that will occur in October 2018, concurrent with the civic election.

“We’re going to be working with the Attorney General’s ministry once we form a government to lay that out for the public”.

“British Columbians largely voted for a Liberal government and we won the most seats in the province”, said Greg Kyllo, Shuswap MLA.

“As long as government is committed to build infrastructure and address safety, growth and due process, as we have in the past, we’ll find a way to work and advocate for our industry in whatever paradigm we’re entering into”, he added.

Speaking to CKNW’s Simi Sara on the Jon McComb show, key Green consultant and negotiator Norman Spector says the Greens went into negotiations with an open mind, though he admits the gap with the Liberals was larger.

“We do not support the issue of tolls”, said Weaver, “but [the confidence agreement] is much bigger than just tolls”.

Horgan said that a “four year framework around budgeting and supply” has been agreed upon.

The future of ride-sharing services, like Uber, in B.C.is also up in the air.

Horgan said he will lay out the details of the proposed legal challenge more clearly in the coming weeks.

Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser sees the Northeast B.C. Resource Municipalities Coalition taking a leading role in keeping the pressure on any minority government, be it Liberal or NDP, to recognize the importance of rural resource economies.

Assuming Clark’s government falls and Horgan becomes premier, as appears most likely, he would be wise to pursue a cautious and conciliatory agenda, tackling first the issues that can win support on all sides of the legislature.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said because NDP Leader John Horgan has the slimmest of minority governments, he might have to scale down some of his ideas. We pressured [the NDP] on what they meant on sending it to the BCUC.

“They have to deliver on this”, Dance Bennick said. Olsen asked. “It’s not the position I had during the election but it’s where we arrived during the negotiations and I’m comfortable with it”.

“We want to hear from BC Hydro what it signed, how binding are these agreement and what are the consequences of proceeding”, said Horgan.

If the alliance opts for an NDP or Green speaker, it will leave them deadlocked at 43-43 MLAs with the BC Liberals. The NDP and the Greens are opposed to the project and can be expected to try to derail it.

Premier Christy Clark is headed back to the Legislature without the support she needs to keep her job, while the rival NDP and Greens have officially told the Lieutenant Governor they’re ready to form government.