Belgian charged with leadership role in 2015 Paris attacks

Police have arrested the suspected leader of a terror group that allegedly killed 130 people in Paris.

He was charged with “terrorist assassinations” and of being ‘a leader in the activities of a terrorist group’.

Extremist suspects have their cases reviewed monthly until their trials, so such periods of custody are nearly always extended.

His brother Oussama, who remains at large, is suspected of co-ordinating both attacks.

He was arrested just days after the Brussels attacks and found in possession of keys to a hideout used by the bombers who carried out the attacks in both Brussels and Paris, Belgian broadcaster RTL reported.

A total of 130 people died, and hundreds were wounded when gunmen and suicide bombers hit a concert hall, a major stadium, restaurants and bars, nearly simultaneously on the night of November 13.

His older brother Oussama, 32, was held for five years between 2005 and 2010 in various jails across Iraq, including the notorious Abu Ghraib.

In a letter to his mother, the elder Oussama Atar, who is believed to be based in Syria, denied investigators’ claims that he was the “mastermind” of the Brussels and Paris attacks.