Benched! Earnhardt forced to scrap Eagles car at Pocono

Noted Washington Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. was scheduled to drive a auto adorned in Eagles colors and logos honoring Delaware Valley teachers this weekend in next weekend’s NASCAR Pocono 500, but due to National Football League rules Earnhardt won’t have to worry about driving a vehicle adorned in colors of his favorite team’s rival.

The driver was slated to drive a vehicle painted Philadelphia Eagles colors that was jointly sponsored by Axalta at the Pocono Raceway on June 11.

“I’m really sad about that”. He was to drive the vehicle with the logo June 11 at Pocono.

The NFL did not approve the design, because it uses a team to promote another sport, according to Hendrick Motorsports and the Eagles.

“Without doubt, we are deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers auto will not run”, Axalta said in a joint statement Friday with the Eagles (via ESPN).