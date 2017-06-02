Benfica announce deal with Man City for goalkeeper Ederson Moraes

City are yet to formally announce the signing.

The Brazilian will then have a medical tomorrow before sealing the world record deal.

The current record has stood since 2001 with Juventus paying £32.6 million to Parma for Gianlugi Buffon.

In the hopes of changing that and mounting a title challenge next season, Manchester City needed to solve their goalkeeping problem and Guardiola has wasted no time in doing do.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Pep Guardiola is planning a summer clear-out as some of his stars are set to leave including Nigerian youngster Kelechi Iheanacho.

Goal revealed on Saturday that City had been working on a deal for the Brazilian goalkeeper for several months and were confident of making an announcement shortly after Benfica’s Taca de Portugal final on Sunday.

“I had the pleasure of sharing some moments at Benfica’s youth teams, although he is a year older than me”. He was initially behind his fellow countryman Julio Cesar in the pecking order.

To replace Hart, Pep roped in Barcelona’s veteran goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, which many thought was a good piece of business by the Spaniard. He has made 39 appearances across all competition and has kept 24 clean sheets in the process.

In his first full season as Benfica’s first choice ‘keeper, Ederson has been exceptional, especially in the Champions League.

So Manchester City did not need to have any contact with his former club Rio Ave, who are still getting a percentage.

Ederson’s arrival will signal the end for Joe Hart, who has spent this season on-loan with Italian outfit Torino. Beyond Walker and Van Dijk, Guardiola and sporting director and transfer negotiator Txiki Begiristain are looking beyond the Premier League for recruits.

So, while a fee is agreed and salary confirmed, this transfer will not be concluded until everyone – including the Premier League – is satisfied.