Bengal CM condemns Philippines casino attack

None of the bodies had gunshots, authorities said.

Investigators were checking if the water sprinklers in the hotel worked. “The room was carpeted and of course the tables, highly combustible”.

Mr Albayalde said the gunman entered the building alone, based on security video footage, and “from the time he barged in and until the end, he was alone”. It said it was working closely with police to ensure the safety of employees and guests, adding, “We ask for your prayers during these hard times”. A South Korean died of a possible heart attack suffered during the evacuation, the country’s Foreign Ministry said. He was later found dead in a room of the same hotel, apparently after committing suicide.

Thirty-six people suffocated from smoke after a gunman stormed a casino-hotel complex in the Philippines and set fire to gambling tables, police have said.

The police chief says none of the dead bodies had gunshot wounds.

Before the gunman had been killed and police had confirmed any motive, there was an unconfirmed claim of responsibility from ISIS.

Resorts World Manila, also known as RWM, is a resort complex in Newport City, a residential and commercial center in metropolitan Manila.

A guard was shot during the melee but survived, and more than 70 others suffered mostly minor injuries in a stampede to get away from the gunman, who was wielding an assault rifle.

“Some of them were found inside the comfort room on the casino”, Southern Police District chief Tomas Apolinario told CNN Philippines.

Police are searching the suspect’s auto, parked on the second floor.

Santos added that the attacker had planned the rampage well, trapping people inside the building. He had stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, but this had been recovered by police, he added. “It’s either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”. But dela Rosa said “We can not attribute this to terrorism without concrete evidence”.

But he and Dela Rosa insisted it was most likely a robbery gone wrong, saying the man did not shoot at anyone and appeared to be intent just on stealing gambling chips. “We can not attribute this to terrorism”, Dela Rosa said.

‘He burned himself inside the hotel room 510, ‘ national police chief Ronald dela Rosa told a media conference.

Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack early Friday and is still at large.

“He was also carrying a liter of petrol in his backpack which he used to set tables on fire”, Dela Rosa said. PRESIDENT DUTERTE FEARS IS’s IDEOLOGY President Rodrigo Duterte has said he fears Islamic State’s “terrible ideology” will spread on Mindanao, an island of 22 million people, and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, he said.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

Dozens of police trucks and a handful of huge Special Action Force vans and armoured personnel carriers lined side streets near the hotel, casino and shopping mall complex as the drama unfolded.