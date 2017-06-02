Big Bang’s TOP under investigation over marijuana use

Following BIGBANG’s T.O.P’s marijuana incident, YG Entertainment (YGE) saw its shares down by 4.2 percent on June 1.

As for T.O.P, the bandmaster of the Seoul Metropolitan Police, Ha Man-jin told reporters, as noted by Soompi, that the idol had returned to his station and will continue with his mandatory duties.

The woman, identified only by her surname Han, is a friend and training to be a singer.

Following the initial investigation, the police agency confirmed that the “female acquaintance” was also a trainee.

In the police investigation, T.O.P. had initially denied smoking marijuana.

YG Entertainment has issued a statement acknowledging that T.O.P did use marijuana past year before his military enlistment and apologized for the artist’s lapse in judgment.

The star has been on leave from police duty since late last month. “The rapper has undergone a full police investigation and is regretting his wrongdoing”. It’s not known whether the Big Bang rapper smokes marijuana habitually. The indictment was dropped against G-Dragon after prosecutors found that he did not actively use the drug and only became a weak positive in a test after he attended a party where drugs may have been used.

“I only smoked electronic cigarettes and I didn’t know it was marijuana“.

A standard punishment for the use of marijuana in South Korea comes with five years of jail time or a fine of up to 50 million won ($44,560).

“Once again, we apologize for worrying so many people“. He tested positive for the substance.

The leader of the band also had similar issues in May 2011 and T.O.P’s incident occurred only one week before G-Dragon’s comeback.