Blues Set a 24-Point Margin in Game 1

He had a superb second half.

My first memory of State Of Origin wasn’t watching a game, it was Dad missing the birth of my brother to see one live.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA: Anthony Milford of the Maroons runs at Josh Dugan of the Blues during game one of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on May 31, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

“If we don’t win this game it’s another series to Queensland“, said Chris Boulous of the first State of Origin match.

It’s over. Not just the first State of Origin match between New South Wales and Queensland at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, which NSW won 28-4, but Queensland’s era of Origin dominance.

I’m sure plenty of Queensland fans wished that Billy had been on that field last night and for the first time in my adult life I’m thinking that Bob Katter was right when he questioned his omission.

Even if Queensland coach Kevin Walters, who was emotional at the media conference to announce the team for game one, and in particular talk about the fact Slater had been left out, wanted to bring him in, he would still have to get it past fellow selectors Gene Miles and Darren Lockyer. “The rest of the county largely stayed for the duration of the match”, Malone said. And similarly, Tedesco. So who was supposed to be marking them?

“At a few stages there, I probably never thought one (game) was possible, but I’m grateful for it and probably it was a blessing in disguise really”, he said.

If you’re a Queenslander (which I am) who watched tonight’s game (which I did), you might be just a little bit rattled (I am; I am absolutely rattled).

“I don’t think they’re vulnerable”.

Every office south of the border has one – a token Queenslander.

Thurston’s likely return from a shoulder injury for Origin II in Sydney on June 21st and speculation Slater may join him already has Daley wary of another Maroons ambush. “We haven’t had a decider in Origin since 2013″. They achieved this with a fantastic team ethic, and with superstars across the field. This provides viewers with more insight on the industry of each player beyond where the TV cameras focus on play. An inside pass from Wade Graham sends James Tedesco through a hole.

There were plenty of other players I could mention.

“The Telstra Tracker had a great debut last night”.

Pre-Origin 1, James Tedesco was playing pretty ordinary rugby league for the beleaguered and strife-torn Wests Tigers.

“We’re grateful to the players for wearing them and also from a commercial point of view, getting Telstra on board was a good result for Channel Nine and the NRL”.

“But I think Jarrod Wallace since round seven is eating the metres [in the NRL]”.

“We’ve got to sort that out with our ruck boys more than anything, before we can do too much”.

The two teams put on nearly the flawless half of football to open the game, Tedesco’s desperate effort to reach out and score when he was brought down inches short the only mistake in 37 sets of football.

Maroons Cameron Smith and Aidan Guerra lament their loss to the Blues in Origin I.