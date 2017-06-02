Bodies Found after Gunman Sets Fire to Philippine Casino

More than 37 people died in the resulting blaze, a lot of them believed to be from suffocation.

SWAT teams surrounded the complex which was put on lockdown after the terrifying ordeal, and cops in body armor searched the resort for a single suspect.

The bodies were found in the smoky gambling room of the Resorts World Manila by firefighters.

Terrorism has been ruled out by the police. It was not clear how the gunman smuggled gasoline and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but the assailant did not fire at people he encountered.

People inside the casino recounted a terrifying ordeal when the shooting broke out.

A video showed guests frantically running for the exits, the sound of gunshots and smoke coming from the upper floors of buildings.

At midnight, Philippines police said a gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, walked into one of the gambling rooms at the casino and fired his rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight. The only gunshot wound was suffered by a guard at the complex who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room, authorities said.

The suspect had been “burned beyond recognition”.

In a statement posted to its Facebook page Friday, the resort said it had “extended medical assistance to the 54 individuals who were taken to nearby hospitals”.

Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa later announced in a live press briefing that he believed it was the work of a lone gunman, and robbery and not terrorism was the motive. “Those who were injured got their injuries when they jumped from the windows”.

According to the New York Times, witnesses described the masked suspect as being “big” and “white”, with a mustache.

But officials on the ground in the Philippines said the opposite. He stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, which police later recovered, he said.

Ronald dela Rosa, director general of the national police, said his officers exchanged fire with the gunman early Friday as he hid inside the hotel.

“He could have inflicted maximum casualties, but he did not”, Albayalde said.

Dozens of police trucks and several huge Special Action Force vans and armored personnel carriers lined side streets near the hotel, casino and shopping mall complex as the drama unfolded.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says one South Korean has died after being evacuated from the Philippine casino stormed by a gunman.

He fled with more than $2m in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s efforts to reassure outsiders of the safety of the Philippines would be “an uphill battle”, he said, adding that the attack may have exposed intelligence and security failures.

At least 36 persons died from suffocation after a gunman opened fire and set ablaze casino tables during a siege of the Resorts World on Friday morning.

“What caused their deaths is the thick smoke”, he told reporters.