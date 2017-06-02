Bones found in 10-year-old cold case search

The find is a relief for Matthew Leveson’s parents who were at the search area in Sydney’s Royal National Park.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin anticipates exhuming the remains will take “a number of days”.

Mr Leveson said the family would return on Thursday to observe the recovery process, describing the area as “a nice, peaceful place”.

Addressing the media, Matthew’s mother, Faye Leveson, broke down as she described the unprecedented immunity deal as having “painted us into a corner”.

20 October 2009: Mr Atkins acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a majority verdict.

Matthew’s father, Mark Leveson, added: “To Michael Atkins: you are no use to any of our family alive”.

17 November 2016: First search called off.

On Friday, a post-mortem examination was carried out and police hope to have results in the next few days.

Police in New South Wales think they’ve found the remains of Matthew Leveson, who went missing more than nine years ago.

Mr Atkins has been living in Brisbane but sold his apartment at the beginning of this year after being banned from gay club The Beat amid a campaign to bar him from other venues across the country.

“He chose to hide, to hide in Queensland and let our family suffer”.

“But at least Matty is coming home”.

“Please don’t use that C word, we’re looking for justice for resolution but not closure”, he said today.

The human remains were found below a cabbage-tree palm about 2.30pm on Wednesday on what was to have been the final day of the latest search by NSW Police.

Faye and Mark were seen hugging and also embraced detectives on site.

“They painted us into a corner”, Mrs Leveson said.

“Depending on what the police find, there is the remote possibility of a charge being resurrected against Atkins, but I wouldn’t but too much hope on it”, he told ABC radio on Thursday.

Under double jeopardy laws, a person can not be tried for the same crime twice unless fresh and compelling evidence is adduced.

The human remains will be subject for an examination by a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist, which might be followed by further analysis, including DNA testing.

Police were shown the startling discovery before Mr Leveson’s parents walked over to the site and spent a few minutes alone with their son.

Officers from Strike Force Bowditch – established in 2007 to investigate the disappearance of Leveson – had been searching the area when the discovery was made.

Faye Leveson and Mark Leveson at a press conference at the crime scene where human remains have been unearthed.

It was the third major search in six months after operations in November and January failed to find any trace of him.

7 December 2015: A coronial inquest into Matthew’s suspected murder is relaunched.