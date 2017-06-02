Boy dies after being hit by wounded suspect in police chase

State Police spokesman Bryan Lee told the Advocate (http://bit.ly/2qHA11N ) that the suspect was shot and fled police in a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Joshual Hilton, was attempting to evade police after being shot by officers working a drug sting, according to WBRZ-Baton Rouge.

Hilton is charged with manslaughter, reckless operation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.

“He was just a good kid, a really good kid and polite”, said Brenda Whittenberg, a neighbor who knew Lee. “I’m just so sorry that this happened because he didn’t deserve this”.

The affidavit for the incident states that Baton Rouge police were in an active, close pursuit of Hilton for felony drug charges and aggravated assault on officers while traveling west on Old Hammond Hwy approaching Gloria Dr.at a very high speed in a 45 mph-marked zone.

Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation were then called to the scene to assist with the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to Louisiana State Police. However, in the midst of the investigation, we feel we should acknowledge the tragedy in which a child lost his life as a result of the suspects actions.

The spokesman says the suspect was arrested and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His bond has been set at $307,500.

Hilton is being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.