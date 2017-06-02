Brandy Unconscious on Delta Flight Rushed to Hospital

Kat MorganA scary moment for Brandy Norwood Friday morning, following reports the singer lost consciousness on a Delta flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded at around 7 a.m.to a report of a person who was “unconscious or nearly unconscious” shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane, ABC 13 notes.

She was reportedly in stable condition when she was transported to a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the LAFD also confirmed that officers responded to a medical incident at LAX but did not reveal the patient’s identity. Their identity was not confirmed. Thankfully, the 38-year-old regained full consciousness while being treated on the jetway and afterward was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Flight attendants and passengers reportedly tried to help the R&B superstar, who had fallen unconscious on the plane.