Brexit will bring ‘enormous’ opportunities – May

In a campaign speech in Teesside, she launched a renewed attack on the Labour leader, saying he would unable to negotiate the deal with the remaining 27 member states that the United Kingdom needed.

Corbyn and May’s interventions on Brexit took place just 24 hours after it emerged the European Commission is prepared to postpone the start of the Brexit negotiations if Corbyn becomes Prime Minister and needs more time to prepare for talks.

Corbyn (center) addresses supports during a general election campaign rally in Reading, west of London.

“Her resolve on Brexit is not in doubt; but her ability to deliver the best deal for Britain in terms of the closest possible relationship with the European Union is worryingly unclear”, it said. But he now seems to have found a wider audience.

Mr Corbyn is making a speech in York to set out his plans to create one million “high quality” jobs by investing £250 billion in industry. McDonnell, when asked by the BBC last month if he was a Marxist, said: “Well I’ll tell you – I believe there is a lot to learn from reading (Das) Kapital”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election was under question on Thursday after a YouGov opinion poll showed her Conservative Party’s lead had fallen to a fresh low of 3 percentage points just a week before voting begins.

On a slightly lighter front, a picture appearing in numerous morning’s papers features Mrs May, Mr Corbyn and Mr Farron given a ghoulish makeover for an attraction at Thorpe Park.

After losing a second successive national election in 2015, Labour took a sharp turn to the political left.

May had announced early on that she did not intend to attend any of the televised debates and would be focussing on door-to-door campaigning.

Jill Coleman, a 70-year-old party activist dressed in her Sunday best, said May was “absolutely fabulous” and posed for a picture in front of the Conservatives’ blue election “battlebus”.

By attracting thousands of zealous young new supporters and re-engaging hard-left activists who had abandoned the party under Blair, Corbyn created a power base that helped him survive an attempted coup by party moderates past year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we held onto some southern marginal seats against the Tories but lost some other safe seats with 6,000 vote majorities elsewhere”, they said.

“Meanwhile, Labour’s support still relies a great deal on younger people, who in the past have proven less likely to vote”. YouGov in April called age the “new dividing line in British politics”. Despite declaring himself a eurosceptic, Fallon campaigned for Britain to remain in the European Union past year, saying Brexit would be bad for security. The elderly vote helped swing that referendum 52 to 48 percent in favor of Brexit. Irreverent memes on social media and endorsements from high-profile figures are being used to stand out. “We’re demonstrating the energy and the excitement behind the campaign and behind the manifesto”, the source said.

“Because together we can do great things”.

Guisborough is in the parliamentary seat of Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, a Conservative target.

It raises the possibility that, rather than the landslide victory she could once expect, the Prime Minister could be on her way out of Downing Street in a week’s time.

In a normal election, about 10% of voters are likely to change their vote at this stage before the election, the source says.