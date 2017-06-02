Brian Bowen Has Reportedly Enrolled At Louisville

Brian Bowen, the lone uncommitted five-star recruit in the 2017 class, says he’s going to announce his decision on Saturday.

So Bowen is enrolled for summer school at Louisville but has yet to sign a binding letter of intent, according to Greer, which I guess leaves open the door for one more surprise on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts to reach the school and Bowen’s mother Friday morning were unsuccessful. He’s ranked No. 18 in 247 Sports’ national composite. He was once a coveted prospect for the Wolfpack.

However, Gottfried was sacked in February. Former N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried recruited him heavily for years.

Bowen, a small forward from La Porte, IN., is deciding between the Cards, Michigan State, Oregon, and, surprisingly, DePaul.

The five-star wing from Saginaw, who played at La Lumiere School in IN, announced Thursday on Twitter he plans to make his decision 4 p.m. Saturday about where he’ll play his college basketball next season.

The native of MI is the final five-star prospect to commit to play for next season as all signs are pointing to a surprising late pledge for Louisville. Bryce, a transfer from UNCW, and Devon Daniels, a transfer from Utah.

The one-and-done rule has effectively forced elite high school players to play college basketball for one season before they can declare for the NBA Draft thanks to the league’s draft age limit that was increased from 18 of 19 years old in 2005.