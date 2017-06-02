British Airways IT crash ’caused by contractor who switched off power’

BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy United Kingdom holiday weekend.

It failed on Saturday (UK time) at around 8.30am.

This secondary source of power could be based on batteries or a generator running on fuel.

“There was a loss of power to the United Kingdom data centre”, says the IAG-owned United Kingdom airline, noting that this “was compounded by the uncontrolled return of power which caused a power surge, taking out our IT systems”. “We didn’t have any data corruption”.

Shares in British Airways’ parent company tumbled Tuesday after a catastrophic IT failure stranded thousands of passengers during a long holiday weekend.

In response, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) filed a complaint against the airline, saying that BA was not providing proper and accurate claims information and that it is complicating the whole process for passengers.

The worker said: “We have been warning that to rip out the knowledge and experience from what is a very complex IT estate would have serious consequences in terms of long-term maintenance of the system as well as any recovery from any hiccups”.

“While most travel insurance policies do not cover additional unforeseen costs, Postcard travel insurance does and will refund any element of the pre-booked trip that can not be recovered from anywhere else should you have to cancel for any cause that is outside of your control”.

BA has said it will take claims for expenses such as hotels and meals as well as paying statutory compensation for missed or delayed flights following the weekend chaos.

A view of Terminal 5 departure lounge, at London’s Heathrow airport.

However, customers have been further angered by BA’s online claim forms, which instructs them to first seek compensation via their travel insurance – leaving many liable to pay an excess.

“The responsibility lies exclusively with BA so passengers shouldn’t be directed elsewhere”.

Helen Dewdney, a consumer rights activist, said: “BA is making it as hard as they possibly can so fewer people will claim”. What is the airline obliged to cover and when does your travel insurance kick-in?

Independent aviation analyst Howard Wheeldon said the bounce back comes as “the damage limitation exercise has started and on past experience, British Airways is good at that”.

A BA statement said: “We will fully comply with all of the relevant European Union compensation regulations regarding any cancelled or substantially delayed services and for associated welfare claims (eg hotel accommodation, transport. meals, and telephone costs, while you were delayed)”. “It looks like they’re trying to get back every penny they possibly can”.

An investigation into the power issue that crippled the airline on one of its busiest weekends is now likely to focus on human error rather than problems with equipment, according to the UK Times.