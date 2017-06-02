British authorities warn of ‘damage’ to investigation from leaks

Manchester police halted their sharing of investigative information with the USA through most of Thursday until receiving fresh assurance there would be an end to leaks to the media.

Greater Manchester Police said the man was taken into custody after a property search at an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester.

Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people in an attack during a concert in Manchester, was a business student who dropped out of university.

Jamona Abedi, sister of Salman Abedi, has said that her brother “launched his suicide attack out of a love of Islam and in twisted revenge for United States airstrikes on Syria”. But “part of that trust is knowing that intelligence can be shared confidently”, she said.

Hours later, the New York Times published a series of detailed forensic photographs from the crime scene that showed, among other things, fragments of a blue backpack that may have contained the assailant’s bomb.

She said the suspected bomber was pained by the killing of Abdel-Wahab Hafidah, an 18-year-old who news reports say was chased by a group of men, run over and stabbed in the neck in Manchester in May 2016. His older brother, 23-year-old Ismail, was arrested by Manchester police on Tuesday.

Government officials said almost 1,000 soldiers were deployed to Buckingham Palace, Parliament and other high-profile sites across the country.

It isn’t known whether anyone in the network surrounding Abedi helped him manufacture the bomb.

A spokesman for the local counter-terrorism force said his brother Hashem Abedi was arrested on suspicion of links with Islamic State and was suspected of planning to carry out an attack in the Libyan capital.

With the official threat level raised to “critical”, meaning a further attack could be imminent, troops have been deployed to free up police, and armed officers patrolled trains for the first time in Britain.

Salman Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was also arrested in Libya.

A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the victims at a square in central Manchester, after which crowds broke into an emotional chorus of “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, an old hit song by the band Oasis who are from the city. The traditional ceremony is a major tourist attraction in London.

While the Manchester Police made the final call, British Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters Thursday that she would raise the issue with Trump.

The BBC reported that security services thought the bomb was too sophisticated for Abedi to have built by himself.

Most of the victims have now been named.