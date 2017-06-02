British PM May looks 9 seats short of parliament majority – YouGov

Theresa May’s Conservative Party is just 3 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in a poll published Thursday, a week before the United Kingdom election. Back then, the pound rose 2% on hopes that a larger majority would insulate her from pressure from the right-wing fringe of her party and let her negotiate an orderly exit from the European Union in relative peace and quiet.

On May 18, the Conservative Party launched its manifesto, “Forward, Together: Our plan for a stronger Britain and a prosperous future”.

May called the election three years early in a bid to strengthen her slender majority in parliament going into the Brexit talks.

The poll is the latest to show a narrowing lead for May.

Notably, per the latest prediction conducted by YouGov, the Conservative Party will likely win 310 seats, Labour 257, SNP 50 and the Liberal Democrats 10.

YouGov published an analysis of its data on Wednesday, projecting the Conservatives may lose their majority, leading to a hung parliament.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she tries to deliver what she has told voters will be a successful Brexit.

Corbyn on Wednesday did not rule out forming a coalition or doing a deal with the Scottish Nationalists and others to get into government in the event of a hung parliament.

Labour are on 39 per cent from 36 per cent, which is the narrowest gap YouGov polling has had in the race to date.

The dollar index hit a 1-week low of 96.78, marking a 0.35% intra-day fall.

“In the United Kingdom, polls have continued to be the main driver of trading, with the United Kingdom markets remarkably sensitive to each individual survey”, said market analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

May was taunted by other party leaders for not attending a televised debate with them.

May had ruled out any face-to-face debates during the campaign and Corbyn had followed suit, before changing his stance.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a Q&A at Cross Manufacturing Company in Odd Down in Bath, Britain, May 31, 2017.

Prime Minister Theresa May was a notable absence from the debate in Cambridge, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd being chosen to represent the Tories.

At a campaign rally in southwest England, May denied she was running scared.

“She’s also commented positively on issues such as fox hunting, a “sport” that is repellent for many except for a small section of the population who would vote conservative anyway”.

An election ought to be the time when different approaches to the same questions are hammered out on the anvil of debate and campaigning.

Tory activist Ian Ferguson said his father-in-law – a lifelong Labour voter – had been ready to switch to May before the social care row.