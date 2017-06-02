British PM May seen 13 seats short of majority – YouGov

Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, 2017.

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Theresa May’s once formidable lead has been eroded though her Conservative Party could still be on course to win a majority of seats in parliament, an opinion poll and an electoral model showed on Friday.

May’s reaction has been to shift the focus back to Brexit and away from domestic issues, which have dominated the headlines in recent days. Join us then to find out who will be at the helm of the good ship United Kingdom as it heads into Brexit … and beyond. The economic health of the U.K.is much more important than the election to the market, she said.

“But the brighter future we want for our country will not just happen”.

Fourteen of 30 economists who answered a special question said a Conservative government would be best for Britain in the negotiations, while 11 favored a coalition government.

With just one week to go before the snap election, May gave the speech on Teesside in an attempt to persuade the public that she was the best person to lead the country into exit negotiations, and that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was not up to the task. The Economist believes that Britain needs a radical, free-market centre party and that, for all their faults, the closest available choice is the Liberal Democrats. He doesn’t have a plan.

Theresa May, on the other hand, has invested her whole campaign in a meaningless soundbite, “strong and stable“, while arrogantly refusing to debate alongside the other party leaders.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed following the PM’s U-turn on the so-called “dementia tax” and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments, policies which have been widely credited as a major factor in the narrowing of the polls. Her attempts to stay on message, no matter what, led to criticism that her campaign lacked any substance.

The Labour leader said he would form a “diverse” cabinet representing different wings of the party, but made clear that his shadow chancellor, shadow home secretary and shadow foreign secretary would move up into the top jobs in his ministerial team. “But remember this is just a snapshot of a period of time, not a prediction – the Conservative vote share remains high, May is still seen as the most capable PM, and they still have the support of older people”.

“I think we need to bring people on board and together”. One party source told Business Insider that while they were now doing better in some parts of the country, they were hearing “very bad reports” from other regions. “And why I will be reaching out to everyone – in every community”, she said in a speech, in an apparent reference to her television no-show.