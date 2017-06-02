Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

Therefore 94% are positive. The lowest target is $190.0 while the high is $215.0. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 25.

Meanwhile, Canaccord raised its target to 115 from 105, keeping a buy rating, as analyst Richard Davis cited improving margins. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO). The firm has “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Friday, June 3. The company has made a net profit of $440 million, or $ 1.05 a share in the quarter, against a net loss of $1,186 million, or $3.02 a share in the past year period. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 30. Its up 8.01% from 7.00M shares previously. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $963,601.80. The SI to Olin Corporation’s float is 5.01%. The stock rose 2.91% or $0.87 reaching $30.81.

On 3/28/2017 Patricia H. Mccall, VP, sold 10,000 with an average share price of $221.50 per share and the total transaction amounting to $2,215,000.00. It has outperformed by 56.79% the S&P500.

Broadcom Ltd. designs, develops and supplier of a broad range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Oppenheimer’s target indicates a potential downside of -4.04 % from the company’s current stock price. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Save for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), you would be hard-pressed to find semiconductor stock hotter than Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which has skyrocketed 35% year to date and 54% over the past year. It has outperformed by 47.30% the S&P500.

Not only did that easily beat Street estimates of $3.50, it marked a year-over-year increase of 45%.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,768,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,861,217,000 after buying an additional 1,746,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Nebraska-based First National Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.24% in the stock. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 38,700 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 1,248 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Scott Selber Inc owns 16,815 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,773 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Co invested 0.32% in Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 200,877 shares. 29,230 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets Corp. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. Avago Technologies Limited had 93 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna initiated the shares of AVGO in report on Tuesday, September 20 with “Positive” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. Broadcom now has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.16.

Among early responses, Amit Daryanani of RBC Capital, who has a “Top Pick” rating on the shares, writes that the “stable to better demand” outlook for Broadcom’s markets is “impressive”.