Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders back three Marcato nominees for board

The company franchisee association, Franchise Business Services, also endorsed the Buffalo Wild Wing plan saying, “while we appreciate Marcato Capital’s investment in the business, we believe their proposed 90-percent franchised model is heavily flawed”.

“(NASDAQ:BWLD) today announced that, based on preliminary results provided by its proxy solicitor at the company’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, shareholders voted to elect Buffalo Wild Wings Board of Director nominees Cynthia L. Davis, Andre J. Fernandez, Janice L. Fields, Harry A. Lawton, Jerry R. Rose, Sam B. Rovit and Harmit J. Singh, and two additional nominees proposed by Marcato Capital Management, L.P. (“Marcato”), Scott O. Bergren and Richard T. (” Mick” ) McGuire III. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

“You have to talk to activist investors, and to listen what people say”, Travis said in an interview with TheStreet. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 7,347 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) by 26.66% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The expected BWLD’s profit could reach $19.18 million giving the stock 34.28 P/E in the case that $1.14 earnings per share is reported.

The letter set off a brutal series of attacks and rebuttals between Buffalo Wild Wings and the activist investor, which now owns roughly 9.9% of the company’s shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. We look forward to working constructively with the new directors to achieve our shared objective of driving value for Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/06/02/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-buffalo-wild-wings-bwld-decreased-by-wedbush.html. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Buffalo Wild Wings’s analysts see -20.83 % EPS growth. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $134.50) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Therefore 46% are positive. The stock has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Monday, November 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 29. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BWLD in report on Wednesday, April 27 with “Overweight” rating.

