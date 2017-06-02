Buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

“The bottom line is the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States“, said President Donald Trump Thursday.

The executive order signed by Cuomo Thursday affirms ny state’s climate and clean-energy goals, including a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030 and an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2050.

Already we are seeing more coastal loss than anywhere else in the USA and among the fastest in the world. “Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

“The decision reeks of ignorance and condemns U.S. foreign policy into infamy”, she said in a statement.

It called the withdrawal “reckless” and would “waste increasingly finite US diplomatic resources”.

Governors from four states – California, New York, Massachusetts and Washington – plan to uphold the Paris Agreement, the Golden State’s governor said in a statement.

Their resignations came after countless people blasted the president for pulling the U.S. out of the global pact. Almost every other country in the world is formally on board, with plans to make serious cuts in carbon pollution in the coming decades. At home, Brown is battling to reauthorize a cap-and-trade program that expires in 2020, a key piece of his political legacy.

“We will intensify efforts to meet each of our cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, and work together to create a 21st century clean energy economy”, the statement said. “Italy is committed to reducing (carbon) emissions, to renewable energy, sustainable development”.

In an attempt to soften the blow, Trump said he would begin negotiations “to re-enter the Paris accord or an entirely new accord” on terms favorable to Washington.

The announcement fulfills one of Trump’s top campaign pledges.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president previous year, said the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost USA jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries such as China.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Hamilton said.