Business world rounds on Trump over United States exit from Paris climate deal

For the US coal lobby, the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the global Paris agreement on climate change was a win.

The pullout will align the United States with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the accord.

Coal production is rebounding this year, up 2.5 percent during the first four months compared to the same period in 2016, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics. “We’re supposed to get rid of ours”, he said Thursday.

It’s a bitter blow to stalwart European partners who launched an aggressive campaign to convince Trump that American leadership is central to combating climate change.

Solheim said there is incredible momentum on climate action from individual states, cities, the private sector and citizens and a single political decision will not derail this unparalleled effort. He said earlier this week that he had done everything he could to advise Mr Trump directly on the implications of leaving, adding he’d have no choice but to depart the councils in the event of an exit.

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change”, he said, adding that Trump’s “reckless” decision could have “devastating repercussions” for the planet.

British politicians across the political spectrum have expressed their disappointment after Donald Trump rejected a pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions made in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

For anxious allies, Trump’s rejection of the Paris pact is particularly jarring in the wake of his first global trip last week.

The Paris accord, reached by almost 200 countries in 2015, was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100, mainly through country pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Without the United States, the world’s second-biggest emitter which had vowed to reduce emissions by 26pc-28pc, it increases to 3.6C.

If the world continues to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere on current trajectories we are facing global temperatures of more than 4C above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

In doing so, he jeopardizes the speed and scale with which new jobs, economic growth and healthy communities can be built in the United States, and threatens to slow the collective progress of other countries all dependent on the same planet.

India accepted the agreement on October 2, 2016, one month behind the United States and China.

Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said Trump’s decision was “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

Mr Musk said: “Climate change is real”.

“If it creates the kind of damage that has been predicted, then India would be one of the most seriously affected countries, so it is in their interest to try to arrest climate change”, he said.

In 2013, GM signed a declaration joining other major companies arguing that responding to climate change was good business.

Both China and India are also rapidly deploying energy efficiency, undertaking massive, transformative electricity grid expansions and renewable energy deployments at historically unprecedented rates in a virtuous deflationary cycle.

The Green Climate Fund, one of the distributors of worldwide United Nations renewables funding, announced $34.3 million in funding for a ground water and solar irrigation project in India in April 2017.

“We don’t want other countries laughing at us anymore and they won’t”, Trump declared. Under Obama, the USA had been intending to contribute more than $3 billion to the fund. While it tops the world in the amount of energy it sources from solar and wind, its economy remains reliant on energy-intensive, intensely polluting industry.