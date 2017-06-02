Cal State Fullerton routs BYU 13-2

Talk about a team on a roll.

A week and a half ago, I said Stanford Cardinal baseball needed to go 6-0 in their remaining 6 games to win 40 games, something the baseball program hasn’t accomplished since 2012 and while guaranteed they would host a Regional, they could move up into the top-8 for a national seed and would be guaranteed to host a Super Regional if they advance. We’re talking about a hot streak for the ages.

“We kept making space and we haven’t done that in a long time”, Vanderhook said. “This team has learned how to win”. “There’s not a whole lot we can do”.

The close part didn’t apply Thursday.

After falling to Cal State Fullerton, 13-2, Thursday afternoon in the Stanford Regional at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond, BYU faces an elimination game Friday (2 p.m. MDT, ESPN3). Hunter Cullen had three hits, including a homer and a double, and leadoff man Scott Hurst added a triple and a double. “You’ve got to take advantage when it looks big”. At least until Stanford’s Kris Bubic took the mound in the nightcap against Sacramento State.

Meanwhile, Titan pitcher Connor Seabold retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced as BYU went down in order in the first two innings. Christiansen also graduated from nearby Menlo College so it will be a homecoming regional for him. Sacramento State might not boast the same offensive firepower that BYU does, but the way Bubic was commanding his fastball and putting hitters away with his changeup, it might not have mattered. He matched his career-best in strikeouts.

“They’re pretty good”, Shaver said. “Trying to pound the zone early and keep the ball down were the main goals of the night”. He scored on Daniel Bakst’s double up the alley.

Brodey hit his first homer in the third, a skyscraper over the wall in right-center.

Colton Shaver ripped a solo home run to left in the seventh for the Cougars off Titans reliever Jake Pabich.

Fullerton closed out the game with four additional runs in the eighth inning, finishing with 22 total hits while limiting BYU to nine. The loser of that game will have to play two games and win twice on Saturday to stay alive.