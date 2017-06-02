California, other states vow to lead as Trump exits Paris climate pact

He said Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, and underlined there can be “no backsliding” on the pact. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Macron decried Trump’s move in a live televised address, saying that “on the climate there is no plan B because there is no planet B” and that “we will not renegotiate a less ambitious deal”. Solar, wind, and other clean tech industries have been bolstered by the Paris Agreement, and to pull out would cost the country jobs.

The group, the “Under2” coalition, which takes its name from the Paris accord’s effort to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, has grown to 170 jurisdictions representing more than a third of the global economy over the past two years – including 10 states in the United States.

Under former President Barack Obama, the USA had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

User “atspetro” said Trump had become “like a clown… with no credibility”.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic. The Paris deal “really put an extraordinary burden on the economy while allowing some countries around the world like China and India go a decade or more without any accountability for reducing C02 emissions”, Pence said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Trump’s decision was “disappointing but not at all surprising”, since it was “entirely as expected and as predicted and as promised by him”. But Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a noted friend of Big Oil, has declared himself a major supporter of the climate accord.

Professor Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society, said: “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”. “That train has left the station”, California state senate leader Kevin de Leon, a Democrat, said of Trump’s withdrawal.

President Trump has repeatedly called the Paris accord a “bad deal” for the USA and said it will hurt the economy.

They also asserted that the US could not unilaterally renegotiate the 2015 agreement-contrary to a suggestion made by Trump during his Thursday announcement. “Russia is now studying the issue of the US exit from the Paris agreement, regarding this decision with great regret”, he said, RIA Novosti reported.

In announcing his decision, Trump said he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“. Obama had committed the U.S.to contributing $3 billion to the fund, which aims to help developing countries adapt to climate change and develop low-emission energy technologies. Under Obama, the USA had been intending to contribute more than $3 billion to the fund. James Inhofe, who has denied climate change is real, told WBUR’s Here & Now.

When he said on the campaign that he would “cancel” the Paris Agreement, he clearly didn’t understand how such binding agreements work.

If the United States withdraws somehow from this worldwide agreement, it would be a diplomatic failure of epic proportions-though of course, according to administration’s recent interpretation of global relations, they may consider it a success.

White House talking points stated that the Paris accord “was negotiated poorly by the Obama Administration and signed out of desperation”.