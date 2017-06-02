Can Your Child’s Teeth Predict the Risk of Autism?

This correspondence between growth dentine layers, their levels of lead, and the exposure to lead during different developmental stages, has been previously demonstrated by Prof.

While it is not yet known what causes autism, researchers believe that a complex interaction between environmental factors and genetics is responsible for the condition.

According to Manish Arora, PhD, Director of Exposure Biology at the Senator Frank Lautenberg Environmental Health Sciences Laboratory at Mount Sinai, researchers discovered significant differences between children with autism and their healthy siblings in their uptake of lead, manganese, zinc, and related substances during certain developmental periods.

The study by NIEHS, part of the National Institutes of Health found that baby teeth from children with autism contained more toxic lead, and less of the essential nutrients zinc and manganese, compared to the baby teeth of children without autism. “With baby teeth, we can actually do that”.

The researchers noted that the timing of unusually high or low uptake was different for each of the elements examined in the teeth, but also that three months after birth, the amount of toxic metals in teeth could predict the severity of ASD at ages 8 to 10 years, Reuters reported. During the prenatal period, children with ASD had lower levels of zinc, but after birth, these levels increased to higher levels than those found in children without ASD.

The differences in metal uptake between children with and without autism were especially notable during the months just before and after the children were born.

Researchers compared patterns of metal uptake in baby teeth from 32 pairs of twins and 12 individual twins, finding smaller differences in patterns of metal uptake when both twins had autism and larger differences in metal uptake when only one twin had autism. Patterns were then compared in the groups consisting of twins where only one has autism, and in twins where either both or neither had autism.

As the authors of the new study explain, there have been previous studies that have investigated the relationship between toxic metals, essential nutrients, and the risk of having ASD, but these studies were limited due to the imperfect means of assessing metal concentrations.

Finally, manganese was found to correlate with ASD as well.

Autism is a condition where both genes and environment play a role, but figuring out which environmental exposures may increase risk has been hard, said lead author Manish Arora, environmental scientist and dentist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NY. Scientists determined this with lasers, mapping the growth rings in baby teeth made during different developmental periods.

Existing research has already tied lead exposure and nutrient deficiencies to brain-development issues in the womb or during early childhood.

The study was led by Manish Arora, Ph.D., an environmental scientist and dentist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in NY. “Unlike genes, our environment is constantly changing, and our body’s response to environmental stressors not only depends on just how much we were exposed to, but at what age we experienced that exposure”.

But the study “is not saying anything about the metal exposures and vaccine controversies that have plagued the autism community”, he cautioned.