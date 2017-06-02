Carpool Karaoke: The Series: Apple Music Show Gets a Premiere Date

Apple confirmed that it had bought the rights to a series based on the Capool Karaoke in July 2016.

The show’s notable bits will receive a “British twist”, and Sheeran will hop in the vehicle with Corden for a Carpool Karaoke segment.

In April, Reuters reported that the launch of the show, which features high-profile celebrities doing karaoke in a vehicle, had been delayed after a launch party was abruptly canceled.

Apple’s spin-off will feature 16 half-hour episodes with rotating celebrity guests and hosts.

After multiple delays, Apple announced Tuesday “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” will finally premiere august 8 on Apple Music.

The series will be available to subscribers of Apple Music, the tech giant’s music subscription service regularly priced at $9.99 per month. According to Apple’s statement, each episode will feature a new group of celebrities singing their favorite songs together in different situations.

For more Carpool Karaoke fun, watch the clip below!

Beyond the guests already listed above, expect Metallica, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, John Cena, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Corden, who is the show’s executive producer, will continue to produce his own version of Carpool Karaoke on his TV show, Apple said.

It’s been years in the making but it’s finally happening: Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke and we’ve got our first look.