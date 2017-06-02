Casino gunman not terrorist, could be foreigner

The man has not been identified.

“There was no indication the shooting was a terror attack, and robbery may have been the motive, according to the Philippines” police chief.

The police chief says none of the dead bodies had gunshot wounds.

A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said.

The man ransacked a room and stole gaming chips worth 1 million pesos ($20,000) each, Dela Rosa said.

The BBC reported that “a spokesman for the Philippines’ Army has said police are in control of the situation, and the military is monitoring it closely”. The property – featuring multiple hotels and bars, as well as a shopping centre and casino – is next door to the Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, now the main air hub for the Philippine capital.

“He looks Caucasian, he talks English, he’s big and he’s white, so he’s probably a foreigner”, he said. “The 34 deceased all died by suffocation”, Abella said, referring to an earlier death toll.

The body of the suspected attacker was found in a hotel room.

A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and explosions were heard in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2017. Police later searched a vehicle and found registration information which they haven’t made public.

The man left the room and went upstairs to the hotel section, according to Dela Rosa.

Police rushed to the scene, where smoke was seen pouring from the building’s upper floor, CBS News reported. He said one gunman was behind the attack and was still at large more than two hours after it began.

Based on initial report, Apolinario said the suspect sustained an “exit gunshot wound” in the head.

Resorts World Manila features multiple hotels and bars, as well as a casino, shopping centre and cinema.

He was found in the room, burned beyond recognition, next to a machine gun and a.380 calibre pistol. “But one woman I was trying to save fell from the second floor”.

Dela Rosa said in an earlier interview that police investigators are still determining the identity and nationality of the suspect who stormed the hotel armed with an automatic rifle. The airport is about a mile away from the resort.

Security remains on “high alert” status, a statement from the airport said.

He declared martial law shortly after militants went on a rampage through the southern city of Marawi, which is about 800 kilometres south of Manila. All mobile patrol units and tactical motorized units of QCPD were deployed to secure the city.

On May 23, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao under martial law for 60 days and warned that military rule could be prolonged or imposed nationwide if IS moves onto the main island of Luzon, where the capital is located. Dela Rosa described him as “white, with a mustache” and about 6 feet tall.