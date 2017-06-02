Casino robbery in the Philippines ends up deadly for dozens

The gunman reportedly dropped the backpack while being chased out of the casino by police and security guards.

A witness talks to the media about the shooting in Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2017. A masked gunman stormed a hotel-casino complex in the Philippine capital early Friday.

The police have ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack, CNN Philippines reported.

A gunman stormed the Resorts World Manila and torched gambling tables in the crowded area on Friday before dawn, June 2.

He said it seemed like the gunman was focused on the gambling table and stealing chips.

Relatives are rushing to funeral homes to see the remains of their loved ones who died in a fire set by a gunman who robbed a Manila casino.

It also reminded travelers of the “high terrorist attack in the Philippines, including Manila“.

At least 36 bodies have been recovered from a casino and hotel complex in Manila after a gunman opened fire in what officials say was a botched armed robbery. The suspect killed himself and his body was also discovered from the hotel.

Though no one immediately claimed responsibility for the incident in Pasay, it came as the Philippine military has been battling Islamic State-linked militants in the southern city of Marawi.

“I heard many, many gunshots”, Julio Silva, a casino player who managed to dash out of the mall complex amid the gunfire, told DZMM radio network.

“He would have shot all the people gambling there” if it had been terrorism, said Ronald dela Rosa, the national police chief. Albayalde said the gunman had been trying to steal 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) worth of gambling chips because he might have lost money in a game and wanted to compensate that.

He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a blanket, doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire, Mr dela Rosa said.

He later committed suicide by setting himself on fire inside a room at the Maxims Hotel, police said.

“Until any actual proof emerges that ISIS or any other terrorist actor had a role in what police have described as a non-terrorism-related attack, one has to be skeptical of the ISIS claim”, Cruickshank said, adding that Abou al-Kheir al-Arkhebieli would likely be a nom de guerre.

The casino chips were in a bag in the toilet.

Numerous dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex.

The ministry said the South Korean victim suffered an apparent heart attack while resting after the evacuation early Friday.

The injuries of survivors testified to the terror inside the casino, many were hurt breaking windows and jumping from the second floor to escape the fire and smoke.

Officials said at least 54 people were hurt, some seriously, as they rushed to escape what was at first believed to have been a militant attack.

“We have some injured people and we have some dead as well, but none of them have gunshot wounds”.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”. The 57-year-old said she hid in a kitchen and then fled when the smoke became too thick.

Authorities have said 36 people died from the smoke in the early morning attack at the Resorts World Manila.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was closely monitoring events unfolding in Manila.

Trump said Thursday that “It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said.

“This cowardly act if a deranged mind will not defeat the spirit on which resorts World Manila was built”.