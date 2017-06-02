Cavs coach Lue: Warriors best I’ve ever seen

In place of the ice-cold Barnes will be a freshly acquired Kevin Durant. And he is doing it often.

Durant led the way with a game-high 38 points, making the most of Cleveland’s sloppy defence with a flurry of ferocious first-half dunks.

This is what fans wanted. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

After the Warriors led by eight points at half-time, Curry helped turn the screws in the second half, finishing with 28 points – including six three-pointers – and 10 assists.

LeBron James had 13 points and five rebounds in the quarter for Cleveland, playing all 12 minutes. If he can control the paint and create second chances for the Cavs offense while limiting Golden State on its possessions, the Cavaliers will have a chance to hang close in most games. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

He took two fewer shots per game, his scoring average dropped from a league-leading 30.1 to 25.3 and his 46.8 percent shooting was his worst since 2012-13.

This marks the first time in National Basketball Association history the same two teams played in three straight Finals and just the fourth time it has happened in the four major sports leagues. The Cavaliers have made three 3-pointers already, but are 1 for 7 inside the arc.

But the Cavaliers hurt themselves with 20 turnovers, tying an National Basketball Association record for a playoff or Finals game. “It doesn’t hurt or anything like that”.

“I don’t like to be satisfied too much”, James said. It’s just trying to control that.

But in 1923, the Yankees, playing their home games in the original, brand-new Yankee Stadium, got the best of the Giants, winning the World Series in six games. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry dribbles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

“When you’re chasing greatness, that’s the expectation”.

“You can’t expect us to just say ‘oh we’re a great team on paper together and it’s just going to happen.’ You know, we got to go out there and try and take it”.

What a dominant NBA Finals opener with the Warriors.

Kevin Durant backed McGee at the time in February, calling Shaq “childish” and criticizing his free throw shooting.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are meeting in their third consecutive Finals, a matchup many predicted when the season began after Golden State signed Durant in a blockbuster move. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago.

Brown addressed the media pregame and said he hadn’t spoken yet to Kerr.

Which brings this back to present day.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. That is the only blemish for either team in the entire postseason going into the Finals this week. I would rather have him like this than like he was going into the last Final.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks.