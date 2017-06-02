Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in NBA Finals

The 72-win Warriors added superstar Kevin Durant to their already talented core.

Many were wondering if nerves or rust would affect Kevin Durant and his performance for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but he proved early that he wouldn’t be stopped.

Curry is fully healthy this postseason and ready to reclaim that championship that got away last June as the Finals begin with Thursday’s Game 1.

Golden State is 12-0 this postseason and viewed as heavy favorites in Finals matchup No. 3, and that doesn’t sit right with Cleveland power forward Kevin Love.

The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

As a reward, Durant also enjoyed the special parts of excelling in the NBA Finals. They have the edge in continuity, they have the weapons to hang around with Golden State, and LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his career.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – After a summer highlighted by Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for the star-laden Golden State Warriors, a six-month regular season and three rounds of playoffs, the NBA Finals are right back where they ended last June.

Lue was at the helm of the Cavaliers when they fought back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Warriors in last season’s Finals. With Cleveland’s star filled line-up returning after a year ago, expect a team looking to prove the days of mocking Cleveland sports is over (well except for the Browns). “I think Draymond is a very intelligent player, but I also think for him, he wants to keep his emotions in check”.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points for Cleveland while Levin Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds for the Cavs, who outrebounded the Warriors 59-50.

The Warriors are 12-0 in these playoffs, becoming the first National Basketball Association team to accomplish the feat, and the Cavaliers are 12-1.

The Warriors are a powerhouse, but the Cavs are 12-1 in the playoffs and give themselves a shot no matter who else does. But I’m never gonna say LeBron James doesn’t have a chance.

“They’re the best I ever seen”, Lue said, flatly, during his postgame remarks when a reporter asked him to comment on the Warriors record 13-0 start to the postseason. Because like many of you of a certain age, we know how special this time will be considered in the rear view mirror of Cleveland sports history – win or lose.

Durant, who is the 2014 NBA MVP, is eligible for the 10-year veteran maximum contract after signing a two-year, $54.3 million contract with the Warriors last season. While seven straight Finals appearances are impressive, if he were to only have three wins out of his eight total appearances, his legacy would take a hit.

Now who would have guessed that the Cavaliers and the Warriors would be going at in the Finals again? “So whether I had been suspended or not, I wanted to come into the NBA Finals with high emotions, you don’t get here without it”.

