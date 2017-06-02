CBI questions Delhi minister Satyendar Jain for a second day

He was grilled for almost 8 hours and after he came out, he refused to talk to the media that was waiting for him outside.

Jain was summoned at the CBI headquarters in the capital at around 11:00 AM in the morning, say sources.

It was alleged that Mr Jain was involved in money laundering thro-ugh three private firms – Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited, and Managaly-atan Projects Private Limited. As he left the headquarters eight hours later, Mr Jain refused to speak to media waiting outside the headquarters.

The agency had filed a preliminary enquiry against Jain in connection with allegations of money laundering. It is possible that CBI may soon convert the preliminary inquiry into a regular case, after it collects the required evidence.

The allegations against Mr Jain also include purported money laundering charges to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Ltd. In January, the central probe agency had said it was examining how his daughter got a job in the minister’s department for the Delhi government’s famed mohalla or neighbourhood health clinics.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain moved the Delhi high court on Wednesday and sought quashing of tax evasion proceedings against him by the income tax department relating to hawala transactions on the ground that a penal provision invoked against him was not in force when the alleged illegalities were committed.

It was alleged that the money was given in cash by Jain through his employees and public associates to Kolkata-based entry operators and shell companies.

Jain had earlier said he made investments in these companies as an investor four years back but had withdrawn from those since 2013, and that he had done nothing wrong.

“The entry operators routed the black money in the accounts of Prayas and other three companies”.