On Wednesday two sources familiar with the situation confirmed reports that CBS is expected to announce Pelley’s departure shortly.

Then-anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News Scott Pelley hosts the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s 60th Anniversary Gala in November 2015 in NY. Couric had become managing editor and anchor in 2006, a year after longtime anchor Dan Rather was ousted. Twenty-year CBS veteran Anthony Mason will fill in on the evening news until a permanent successor is chosen.

“CBS has been great to me for almost 30 years”, Pelley said in a statement. He also frequently contributes to CBS Sunday Morning.

Page Six reported back in December that Pelley was rumored to be on his way out. Pelley will return to the network’s weekly news magazine show ’60 Minutes’. In addition to his work on 60 Minutes and 60 Minutes II, Pelley is a former chief White House correspondent and war correspondent. This year, the fifth year, LISD students will make their way to NYC to attend the workshop and spend time with Pelley. All three broadcasts were down in the first quarter of 2017.

In May, “ABC World News” averaged 7.59 million viewers a night while “NBC Nightly News” averaged 7.56 million viewers, according to sweeps ratings measured by Nielsen, said the Los Angeles Times. Pelley’s Evening News, which remains in third in both measures, had the largest declines; 6 percent in viewers and 13 percent. But 24-hour cable news networks and live news on the demand through the Internet have eroded the evening news audiences in recent years. The PageSix account noted that Pelley’s Evening News office was cleaned dismantled while he was “away on a story”.

Instead, in TV terms, Pelley often came off as stiff, formal and self-important in presideing over an evening news that seemed out of step with the pace of digital media today.

