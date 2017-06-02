Champions League final talking points

The Dutchman, who now manages PSV, made 79 appearances in the competition but only ever reached the semi-finals of the competition – once with Barca and once playing at hometown club PSV. But Jupp Heynckes’s Madrid rose to the challenge and ended the club’s 32-year wait to win a seventh European Cup thanks to Predrag Mijatovic’s cool finish from a tight angle in the 66th minute. He has previously won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008.

“I said when I signed my latest contract that it would be my penultimate and that I would play on until I was 41”, the four-time Ballon d’Or victor said.

The pain was soon eased for Zidane, who that summer won the World Cup in his homeland with France, but his final three years at Juve were a let-down in terms of trophies.

If Real are to pursue a move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, they will need to generate funds from sales and Bale would be vulnerable, not only because of the money his transfer would raise but also because Mbappe’s arrival would push him further down the pecking order. “I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win“, Ronaldo said. It is no surprise.

But defeats in the knockout stages to future club Chelsea, Bayern Munich and then arch-rivals Real Madrid scuppered his hopes of glory in three successive years.

While Zidane has already claimed four trophies since taking over from Benitez, Morientes believes the best is yet to come from the 44-year-old Frenchman. “All careers leave you with both good and bad memories”, Zidane said recently.

“(Bale’s) won a lot of things, helped Wales be more successful than they’ve been in a long time, and he’s playing for one of the giants of world football, so he’s right up there, and still in his prime.

“It shouldn’t be the case that a player who always wants to give his best and give 100 per cent for this team, when he makes his first mistake people whistle”.

After achieving their objective of topping the Spanish standings for the first time since 2012, 11-time European champions Madrid now stand on the cusp of greatness.

Can Buffon secure his first Champions League title? His absence has allowed Isco to step into the side and the midfielder has been in outstanding form, helping steer Madrid to the league title.

Morientes said: “To win the title two times in a row is very hard”.

Even so, Raul, Roberto Carlos, Fernando Morientes, Davor Suker and Clarence Seedorf delivered when it mattered against Zinedine Zidane, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Alessandro Del Piero. But in this moment, Madrid have an excellent team. Our team is really strong and my dream is to win the trophy.

“(But Lineker’s former club) Barcelona must massively regret letting (Alves) slip away because they’ve struggled massively in that position.

“They are now legends”. “We didn’t feel confident enough because we had a number of years when we struggled in the Champions League and we didn’t expect to win … but now it’s completely different”.