Champions League final: The main talking points

Zinedine Zidane has made the seamless transition from extraordinary player to successful coach and former team-mate Fernando Morientes is not surprised as Real Madrid look to make Champions League history in Cardiff.

For Madrid, such are the luxuries for a squad like theirs, one of the few conundrums that they have is whether to bring back Gareth Bale to play in Cardiff, or to keep Isco in the side.

This is the 19th encounter between Juventus and Real Madrid – all in the European Cup/Champions League, making this the second-most played fixture in the history of the tournament after Bayern Munich v Real Madrid (24). The France great inherited a disgruntled team from Rafa Benitez, but he united the dressing room and led the team to last year’s Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo will secure his third with Real Madrid and his fourth overall with victory. The Italian champions are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Real Madrid.

“The team is in a sweet spot and we have to take advantage of that”, Ronaldo told Real Madrid TV this week.

Along with Italian global teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon, Bonucci kept Barcelona’s fabled strikeforce of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar scoreless over 180 minutes in the quarter-finals.

I can see Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini being able to take care of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, using their intelligence and strength to block off their runs.

It is doubtful that a narrative depicting one team looking nervous and fragile being picked apart by their opponents will be one we’ll be discussing on Saturday night. These are the most important statements from today’s press conference from our reporter in Cardiff Nicola Balice.

“We are here to win the trophy”.

A beaten finalist in 2003 and 2015, the 39-year-old Italy great dreams of adding the ultimate club honour to the World Cup winner’s medal he collected in 2006.

The two played together in Madrid from 2007-13 and Higuain said they still maintain contact. They want to shock many people.

To watch Juventus v Real Madrid on BT Sport, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultra HD at 7pm on June 3, 2017.

Here are the main things you need to know about the Real Madrid and Wales legend.

“I played at Juventus for five years and I’ve got good memories of that time”.

Juventus have won only two of their eight European Cup/Champions League finals.

The Brazilian has become a regular for the Los Blancos over the past 18 months as he’s been used by Zinedine Zidane as the screen in front of the back four which in turn allows the more attack-minded players to shine.