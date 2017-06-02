Champions League: Ronaldo speaks on beating Messi to 100 goals

“Obviously he has his complaints and the best thing would be that he plays more, but these are very personal things”.

Ronaldo’s opponents Juventus come into the game with a treble in their sights while Zinedine Zidane and Madrid will be bidding to become the first team to successfully defend the trophy in the Champions league era.

“I have scored nearly 600 goals from the position I play in so why change”, Ronaldo said when asked about the freedom he is given under Zidane.

“I like to see all good players, and Messi is one of them”.

Despite Messi topping Ronaldo in the La Liga goalscoring charts – the Argentine only has a Cope del Rey title to show for his efforts this season. “He is a player”, Ronaldo said.

Ozil told Arsenal Player on what he learned from Ronaldo: “His ambition, how hungry for success he is, as a player, you’re always quite similar”.

The 25-year-old is being linked with a summer exit from the Santiago Bernabeu with the likes of Premier League champions Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool said to be interested.

“It’s not that I go to his house and eat together”. More importantly, the striker doesn’t recall ever being booed in Manchester.

“It doesn’t go down well with me and I don’t think its normal that I get booed in my own stadium”. “I just don’t like it”.

“He’s a grounded guy who is very ambitious, who always gives his best for himself and for the team”.

“I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me”.

“It’s not correct. And when you are on a hard run that is when you need extra support from outside, not less”. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart – the mentality is different. “Sometimes we don’t have it”.