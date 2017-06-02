Champions Trophy: Aussies, Kiwis to renew rivalry in opener

A second spell of rain then delayed the Australian chase but when play got underway, the Kangaroos had to go at over 7 runs per over.

In the today’s match between Australia and New Zealand, there is some expectation we are having from the inspirational skippers Steve Smith and Kane Williamson and the duo is all set to lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Further rain during the mid-innings break led to a new target being drawn up under the Duckworth/Lewis method for weather-affected limited overs matches.

The Australian captain asserted that he might field an all-rounder in either Marcus Stoinis or James Hastings in order to strengthen the batting line up and add variety to the bowling attack while fielding three fast bowlers. New-ball bowlers Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood erred in their lengths, bowling predominantly full in a bid to get some swing in the overcast conditions.

Martin Guptill has become New Zealand’s premier one-day global player and can ignite their batting at the Champions Trophy, skipper Kane Williamson believes.

Counterpart Steve Smith and opener David Warner both skipped the 2-0 series loss on New Zealand soil four months ago, a fact not lost on Williamson.

“If it is good batting and the sun is out hopefully we can put a bit of pressure on those guys and try and play the way we did in Australia“.

However, the skipper was furious at the performance of his bowlers, as the returning Mitchell Starc (0-52) and Pat Cummins (1-67) in particular, struggled with the line and length albeit on a ideal batting wicket. If Australia win that game on Monday, New Zealand have to beat England, the home team and favourites, the following day or they’ll be relying on net run-rate from their final match against Bangladesh. If Duckworth-Lewis comes into play, New Zealand to win as Australia often struggle with shortened play.

Smith and Glenn Maxwell, though, calm things down, and, quickly, they bring Australia back in the game with a memorable partnership of 156.

The players were off the field for almost two hours and when they returned, Ronchi carried on in a 15th over, bowled by Cummins, that yielded 15 runs.

Kane Williamson was entitled to grumble about the outcome but he did not.

“I don’t think we’ll end up going with the four big quicks”, said Smith.

New Zealand have a couple of decisions to make.

New Zealand will hope Trent Boult and Tim Southee can bother Australia with the moving ball.

“He’s a very smart cricketer, he understands his game incredibly well”, Smith said of his opposing number. “Although it is a little bit frustrating”. And for us, our focus is on this tournament, and it needs to be, because we’re coming up against some good opposition.

Martin Guptill (26) looked in fine touch before he was undone by Hazlewood to a leading edge, while Ronchi had luck and capitalised against his former team. They will choose between either Tom Latham or Luke Ronchi to double up as the wicketkeeper and opening batsman.

The right-hander was dismissed off the very next ball he faced when he was run out thanks to an accurate throw by Cummins.