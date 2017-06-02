Champions Trophy: ‘Not taking pressure for India clash’

Overall there will be 15 matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 among eight top teams in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings, and it will continue till June 18. “I worked at the National Cricket Academy, went to UAE for treatment, came to England and eventually I have made my way back to full fitness”, Sohail said.

He insists, however, Bangladesh have improved too – and in Thursday’s tournament opener at The Oval may just be able to take advantage if public expectation begins to weigh heavily on the hosts.

England hauled in Bangladesh’s 305-6 by scoring 308-2 with 16 balls to spare in a brilliant start to the eighth championship. “The two warm-up games (vs New Zealand, vs Bangladesh) will give me an indication on how well I go in the tournament”, Ashwin told PTI.

Eight successive one-day victories preceded the seven-wicket loss to top-ranked South Africa on Monday in a dead game with the series in the bag but coach Trevor Bayliss remained confident about his team’s chances. Currently, the England cricket team is slightly tough with their strength.

Batting first, Bangladesh set an imposing target of 306 on a good batting track at the Oval. Chris Woakes, who opened the attack, bowled just two overs before leaving with a left side strain, the kind of injury which doesn’t heal quickly.

Tamim and Soumya Sarkar added 56 for the first wicket before the latter was caught on the cover point boundary by substitute fielder Jonny Bairstow off Ben Stokes for 28. That said, it could still become a little bit of a tester if there were weather-related interruptions, which is a constant possibility with all matches played in England at this time of the year.

Amir, 25, bowled 129 overs in the three-match Test series bagging 13 wickets as Pakistan produced a memorable send-off for captain Misbah Ul Haq and veteran batsman Younis Khan. That shows England’s progression but also the quality of their batting. He had a qualification to play on ICC CT 2017. Jason Roy is part of our strong opening partnership with Alex Hales.

Bangladesh did not waste a good start and their top and middle-order batsmen contributed well for the cause.

For Bangladesh, Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman took one wicket each.