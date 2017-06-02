Champions Trophy: Proteas confident despite England loss, says de Villiers

Spectators have always been advised to get to sporting events early and they could miss the key part of Thursday’s Champions Trophy opener between England and Bangladesh at the Oval if they aren’t in on time.

India registered two convincing wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two warm-up matches leading up to the tournament. It was one of those days where the bowler and the keeper were playing and I was just standing in between not doing much and getting beaten! The Jason Roy is under pressure due to his lack of runs at the top of the order and it may also force the team to choose Jonny Bairstow for England Playing XI.

“They need to make a good start to the tournament, and it is a big game for them first up”.

But Smith admits Australia are looking to balance the side with an all-rounder – John Hastings or Marcus Stoinis – meaning one of the strike bowlers will be receiving an unwanted knock on the door on Friday morning.

This year, the Champions Trophy, which is being hosted in England and Wales will feature top 8 cricketing nations India, Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and New Zealand.

The defending champions will start their Champions Trophy campaign on June 4 against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston.

“I saw this game (against Bangladesh) as an opportunity to showcase my skill and it was nice to get some time in the middle”.

“And I believe that once they do that, they have got the ability and the potential to not only beat Pakistan but to also retain the Champion’s Trophy“, he added.

England rested Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali for the final ODI against South Africa mainly as a precaution, but Morgan expects all three to be fit to play. I want to see them produce the goods for Pakistan, because they are the most experienced players in the side.

The Men in Blued then skittled out Bangladesh for a paltry 84 in only 23.5 overs, thus winning the game by a huge margin of 240 runs. India won both matches. “One thing that can be said with certainty is that England’s selectors and management have had a good pre-tournament, bringing a settled, confident and respected team to the boil at the right time”.

Laxman praised the Indian batsmen for showing the temperament and skills in English conditions.

“We lagged behind other teams with our safety first and old-fashioned method of batting”.

“You have to be aware of the conditions”.