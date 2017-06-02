Changes Coming To NBA? Commissioner Wants Draft Rules Amended

“From a league standpoint, you always want to see great competition”, Silver said during his annual news conference before Game 1 of the Finals.

Before the opening tipoff in Game 1 in Oakland on Thursday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with the NBA Finals media.

To what, he isn’t sure.

Silver said National Basketball Association teams believe players coming from the US college ranks after just one year aren’t as well-prepared as they should be, and of course, colleges would prefer to hold on to their best players longer.

“There’s no doubt about it, there’s a certain amount of gamesmanship that’s going on with our teams in terms of resting healthy players at the end of the season”, Silver said.

“My sense is it’s not working for anyone”, Silver said of the 19-year-old age limit, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli.

Silver did not say what his preferred alternative to the 19-year age limit might be, only that he plans to study the issue in the coming months with affected parties: the players’ union, agents and representatives from the college game if they wish to be involved. And one of them, Emmanuel Mudiay, was a product of the American high school/AAU system who spent a single season playing professionally in China. The union pushed for the limit to be lowered to 18, thereby allowing players to enter the draft straight out of high school, a practice the league ended with the introduction of the age limit in 2006.

Age issues – Silver said over the course of the next season, the league and union will discuss the age limit, which is now 19.

On the other hand, I've said before I think we should also celebrate excellence. I think their play has been inspiring.

“Coach Hurley has done a great job of building this program from where it was at to where it’s about to go”, said Evans, who averaged 15 points per game last season after sitting out 2015-16 as a transfer from Buffalo. When we first changed the minimum age from 18 to 19, the following year in 2006, we had two one-and-done players. United Kingdom officials have said that for all the one-and-done players who have played for John Calipari since he arrived in 2009 – now up to 20 with Bam Adebayo, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk leaving this year – only one failed to finish his spring semester.

“We had said to the legislative leaders we will consider coming back in 2019, if you change the law”, Silver said.

“The fact is that under the change in the law in North Carolina, birth certificates were no longer required to use restrooms, and it also permitted us to take our All-Star Game to Charlotte and set a set of rules, a set of principles in which we were going to operate under in that state”. Sufficient, is a tough. the answer is yes. I think there’s a strong history in this league of speaking out on issues of inequality, of racial injustice.

“And my hope is by setting that example, we can unify people and that the state will follow”.

Silver also was questioned about comments Knicks president Phil Jackson made about his desire to trade Carmelo Anthony and whether there will be any discipline.

“We waited on the lottery (during the collective bargaining process) in part because we wanted to see if there were going to be changes in the collective bargaining agreement that would impact how teams traded for players, how free agency worked”, he said.